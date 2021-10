FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is searching for an SUV connected to a deadly shooting that occurred last month Detectives are searching for a white Chevy Tahoe with black door handles and 22-inch rims. They believe the vehicle belongs to the suspect who shot and killed 56-year-old Pacer Hampton of Fresno.Hampton was found dead in a vehicle that crashed through an iron fence near Olive and Polk on April 13.Officials say the Chevy Tahoe was last seen in the North Fork area near Road 200.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-600-8209.