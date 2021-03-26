Fresno ice cream shop employee accused of having videos of infants, toddlers being raped

A Fresno man who works at an ice cream shop has been arrested for distributing and possessing videos of infants and toddlers being raped.Fresno County Sheriff's detectives say they found many of the graphic videos at the home of 24-year-old Kyle Medders, who was working at a local business that sells ice cream at the time of his arrest.The sheriff's office has declined to name the business because officials say it did not play a role in the investigation.If you have more information about Medders, you are urged to contact Lt. Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029, Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867