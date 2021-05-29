Man accused of hitting, killing woman during police chase in downtown Fresno captured in Arizona

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect who was in a police chase when he crashed into and killed a teen in downtown Fresno earlier this month.Marc Cain Rodriguez was wanted for murder after the crash resulted in the death of 19-year-old Fresno City College student Hannah Pimentel.Police say 31-year-old Rodriguez is a known gang member.Investigators say Rodriguez was trying to escape police when the crash happened at the intersection of N Street and Stanislaus Street.In the wake of the deadly crash on May 12, Fresno police changed their chase policies.Unmarked cars and motorcycles, won't be involved in high speed chases anymore, except in extreme situations.Pursuing officers will be advised to back off as soon as the police helicopter gets a good look at the suspect.