Man accused of hitting, killing woman during police chase in downtown Fresno captured in Arizona

In the wake of the deadly crash on May 12, Fresno police changed their chase policies.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of killing teen during Fresno PD chase caught in Arizona

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect who was in a police chase when he crashed into and killed a teen in downtown Fresno earlier this month.

Marc Cain Rodriguez was wanted for murder after the crash resulted in the death of 19-year-old Fresno City College student Hannah Pimentel.

Police say 31-year-old Rodriguez is a known gang member.

Investigators say Rodriguez was trying to escape police when the crash happened at the intersection of N Street and Stanislaus Street.

In the wake of the deadly crash on May 12, Fresno police changed their chase policies.

Unmarked cars and motorcycles, won't be involved in high speed chases anymore, except in extreme situations.

Pursuing officers will be advised to back off as soon as the police helicopter gets a good look at the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopolice chasemurderfatal crashfresno police department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News