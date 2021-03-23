Man in critical condition after driver in front of him opens fire in Fresno

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in east central Fresno.The shooting happened at McKinley and Chestnut around 6:30 pm.Fresno police say the victim was in the turn lane on McKinley to get on Chestnut when the driver of a minivan in front of him suddenly got out and approached the victim.The suspect shot at the victim multiple times and then drove off.The victim was hit in the chest and was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center by a friend. He's in critical condition currently undergoing surgery.Police say it's too early to tell if the shooting was gang-related.