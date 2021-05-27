19-year-old shot and killed in central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

19-year-old shot and killed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a teenage boy has been killed in a shooting in central Fresno.

They say the 19-year-old victim was found shot in the Parc Grove Commons at N Fresno Street near Clinton Avenue at about 8:05 pm.

He was found in a playground area in the middle of the complex.

When officers arrived, they found many people gathered at the scene, and some had tried to administer first aid to the teen.

Authorities rushed to him to the Community Regional Medical Center, but he died there from his injuries.

Fresno police detectives are at the scene of the shooting and are trying to find witnesses.

They say they do not yet know anything about the suspect or how many shots were fired.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News