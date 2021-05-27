19-year-old shot and killed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a teenage boy has been killed in a shooting in central Fresno.They say the 19-year-old victim was found shot in the Parc Grove Commons at N Fresno Street near Clinton Avenue at about 8:05 pm.He was found in a playground area in the middle of the complex.When officers arrived, they found many people gathered at the scene, and some had tried to administer first aid to the teen.Authorities rushed to him to the Community Regional Medical Center, but he died there from his injuries.Fresno police detectives are at the scene of the shooting and are trying to find witnesses.They say they do not yet know anything about the suspect or how many shots were fired.