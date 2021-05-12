17-year-old boy shot after fight in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Fresno on Tuesday evening.The shooting happened at Lane and Winery Avenues about 6:20 pm.Police say the teen was shot in the lower body after some kind of a fight between several groups.Police say Shotspotter detected 15 rounds of gunfire.When officers arrived, they quickly rushed the victim to the Community Regional Medical Center. He is expected to survive.