17-year-old boy shot after fight in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. -- A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Fresno on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at Lane and Winery Avenues about 6:20 pm.

Police say the teen was shot in the lower body after some kind of a fight between several groups.

Police say Shotspotter detected 15 rounds of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they quickly rushed the victim to the Community Regional Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

This story is developing and will be updated.
