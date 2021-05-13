2 injured in drive-by shooting in front of Fresno County market

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in front of a market in Fresno County.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened in front of the Primos Mart on Olney and Calvin Avenue near Malaga about 9:20 pm on Wednesday.According to deputies, at least two people were in a dark sedan when they opened fire on a group outside the mart.Two men in their 20s were shot, and friends quickly drove the victims to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.They are expected to survive.Deputies are still searching for the suspects.