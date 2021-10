MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was killed on Highway 99 in Merced County on Tuesday has been identified.Timothy Sheeler Jr., 25, was found with gunshot wounds inside a car at around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon in the center median of Highway 99 -- near Franklin Road.Emergency crews tried to help Sheeler but he died at the scene.Investigators have not released any information on how this shooting happened or any possible suspect information.