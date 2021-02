MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy after a deadly shooting on Wednesday afternoon.The shooting happened on West 11th and M Streets at about 3:15 pm.Police believe the victim, a 22-year-old man, was sitting in his car when the teenager shot him.Investigators say the shooting is gang-related and that the boy is being booked on murder charges.