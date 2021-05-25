Missing 13-year-old Merced boy found safe, police say

UPDATE: 13-year-old Julius Roman Rael has been found safe, Merced police said early Tuesday morning.
Authorities did not provide further information on the case.

___________________________________

Merced police need your help to find a 13-year-old boy who may have been kidnapped.

Julius Roman Rael left his home to attend a practice at Tenaya Middle School earlier in the afternoon and never came home, police say.

Investigators found that the teen was with several older family members from Stockton who for unknown reasons came to Merced.



Police say Julius is believed to be in the Stockton area but they do not know where he is exactly.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black basketball shorts with a red stripe.

If you have any information about where the boy is, you are urged to contact Detective Salyers at 209-388-7771 by email at salyersj@cityofmerced.org
