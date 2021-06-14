homicide

Detectives investigate 2nd homicide in 24 hours in Parlier after man shot and killed

It's the second deadly shooting in the city in the last 24 hours and Parlier's third homicide of the year.
By and ABC30.Com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot and killed in Parlier, 2nd homicide in 24 hours

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are investigating two homicides in Parlier.

Officials say they are not connected but they both happened on Sunday, less than a mile apart.

"This is highly unusual for our community, highly unusual," says Parlier City Manager Sonia Hall. "There's a lot of years that go by without any murders at all."

Just before 10 pm Sunday night, deputies say 35-year-old Martin Gutierrez was shot and killed near Gardenia Avenue and Poppy Street.

Around 4:45 Sunday morning, two men were shot in a neighborhood on Ninth and Whitner. One of them, 52-year-old Silvano Mendoza, died from his injuries.

This comes after Parlier's first homicide of the year less than two months ago. Local business owners are now worried about the uptick in violence.

RELATED: 1 person killed, another injured in Parlier shooting

Alma Salguro is a hairdresser at a salon off Manning Avenue.

She believes the city needs more patrols, especially around her business.

"We need cops around here, just around us to make us feel a little secure," she said.

Hall believes statewide, changes that have reduced jail or prison time are making criminals bolder. She met with the police chief Monday and says the city is taking steps to address the problem, including adjustments to the budget.

"Our plan is just to add more officers, to get more operations out into the streets, to partner with the other cities because we are noticing that we've got crime - people from other cities coming into our town," she said.

Officials are also planning to install cameras at the entrance and exits of the city.

"So we do want the community to know that things are going to change," Hall said.

The Parlier police department has 15 officers right now, and the city is working to hire 5 more.

So far, authorities have not identified any suspects or determined possible motives for the shootings on Sunday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parlierfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Deputies offering reward for information on Goshen store clerk murder
Slain influencer's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Judge sets December date to re-sentence Scott Peterson
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News