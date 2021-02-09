Armed man fires shots, barricades himself inside Selma home

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 28-year-old armed man barricaded himself inside a Selma home after firing shots on Monday evening.

The incident happened on McCall Avenue and Alton Street just after 5:30.

Investigators say the suspect's brother and a 12-year-old girl were inside the home when the man fired the shots.

Both the brother and girl got out safely and without injury.

Selma police and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office negotiated with him for hours until later in the night, when they went in and searched the house.

Officers didn't find the man inside and believe he got out before they arrived.

The suspect has not been identified.

The suspect's brother was the one who called 911.
