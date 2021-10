TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 70-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a child.Deputies say Juventino Virgen lives in Tulare County, but is possibly heading toward Mexico or the state of Washington.He is described as 5'4, weighing 150lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.If you have information about where Virgen is, you are urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Department's Detective Bureau at(559) 802-9563 or at its 24-hour line at (559) 733-6218.