1 killed, 2 injured in central Fresno shooting

A shooting left one person dead and injured two others, including a child, in central Fresno early on Sunday morning.

Just after 2 am, Fresno police responded to a Shotspotter activation in the area of Delno and McKinley.

When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victims at the scene.

Minutes later, three shooting victims arrived at the Community Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One of them is a child.

One of those victims, a man, has since died from his injuries.

The other two victims are expected to survive their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing and will be updated.
