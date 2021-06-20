A shooting left one person dead and injured two others, including a child, in central Fresno early on Sunday morning.
Just after 2 am, Fresno police responded to a Shotspotter activation in the area of Delno and McKinley.
When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victims at the scene.
Minutes later, three shooting victims arrived at the Community Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. One of them is a child.
One of those victims, a man, has since died from his injuries.
The other two victims are expected to survive their injuries.
No arrests have been made.
This story is developing and will be updated.
1 killed, 2 injured in central Fresno shooting
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News