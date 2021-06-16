Suspect involved in standoff in Kings County identified

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- We are learning more about the man accused of leading authorities on a series of pursuits through two counties and assaulting a Tulare County deputy.The suspect has been identified as Adan Hernandez.Tulare County investigators first started chasing him into Hanford Monday afternoon.During the incident, he accelerated and knocked over a Tulare County deputy as they tried to pull the suspect from his car.The chase continued through Kings County and at one point, Hernandez backed into a Hanford patrol vehicle.The pursuit eventually ended when Hernandez lost control in a dirt field near Highway 43.This led to an hours-long stand-off as Kings County SWAT teams deployed chemical agents to get him to surrender.Hernandez refused and ran out of his car as a K-9 officer went after him.Officials say the suspect attempted to gouge out the dog's eyes, forcing officials to fire a less-lethal round, which hit him in the leg.Hernandez was eventually taken into custody and now faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.No officers, deputies or K-9 officers were injured in the incident.