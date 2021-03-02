Man stabbed to death in Tulare cemetery, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police believe a 52-year-old man was stabbed to death at a cemetery in Tulare on Monday afternoon.

Tulare police say the incident happened just before 12:20 pm at the 900 block of E Kern.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim with stab wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man, who they say 'implicated himself and his involvement.' Witnesses also placed the blame for the stabbing on the man.

Officers say the suspect's behavior was nervous and erratic but that he surrendered himself to police.

Investigators are at the scene to gather more details. They have not yet released the identity of the victim or the suspect.
