Woman hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting in central Fresno that sent a woman to the hospital.Investigators received reports of the shooting near the scene of Thomas and Thorne just before 10:30 on Tuesday night.When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and first responders rushed her to the hospital for treatment.Her condition is still unknown at this time and police haven't released any details about a possible suspect in connection to this shooting.This story is developing. Stay with Action News for updates.