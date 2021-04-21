Police are investigating a shooting in central Fresno that sent a woman to the hospital.
Investigators received reports of the shooting near the scene of Thomas and Thorne just before 10:30 on Tuesday night.
When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and first responders rushed her to the hospital for treatment.
Her condition is still unknown at this time and police haven't released any details about a possible suspect in connection to this shooting.
This story is developing. Stay with Action News for updates.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News