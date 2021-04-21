Woman hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

Woman hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting in central Fresno that sent a woman to the hospital.

Investigators received reports of the shooting near the scene of Thomas and Thorne just before 10:30 on Tuesday night.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and first responders rushed her to the hospital for treatment.

Her condition is still unknown at this time and police haven't released any details about a possible suspect in connection to this shooting.

This story is developing. Stay with Action News for updates.
