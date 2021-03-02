Authorities investigating gas leak across from Merced Mall; road shut down, stores evacuated

A Merced roadway has been shut down and some stores evacuated as authorities investigate a gas leak.

Fire, police, and PG&E personnel are at the scene of the leak across the street from Merced Mall.

Merced police say R Street between Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive is currently closed.

Customers and staff from the 99 Cent and Food 4 Less stores have been evacuated.

(This story is developing and will be updated.)
