Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno

A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot during an argument in southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened outside a gated community at the 5200 block of E Wildflower Lane near Peach Avenue and Jensen at about 2:15 pm on Wednesday.


Police say the man is in his thirties and they believe he knew the suspect.

He was rushed to the Community Medical Regional Center.


Officers are looking for the suspect's vehicle, described as a silver 4-door sedan.

If you have any information about the case, you are urged to call Fresno police.
