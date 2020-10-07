Mystique Medical Spa: What is CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting is FDA-cleared to treat 9 different areas of the body: visible bulges under the chin and jawline areas, thighs, abdomen and flanks, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks, and upper arms.
It's technical name is cryolipolysis, which is just a science-y way to say fat freezing. CoolSculpting experts spent years developing the treatment, which features one-of-a-kind technology that quite literally freezes and kills fat cells.
CoolSculpting's fat-freezing technology gives long-term results that make trouble spots a lot less troubling. Fat cells don't like the cold and at a certain temperature they will freeze. Once that happens, your body will naturally eliminate the dead cells in 1-3 months or more, resulting in up to 20%-25% reduction of fat in a treated area.
Ready to take the next step? For individuals with healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle, cryolipolysis is a safe and effective way to reduce excess fat. CoolSculpting is not a weight-loss treatment. CoolSculpting is for patients at or near their ideal body weight who want to reduce fat in one or more of the 9-FDA cleared treatment areas.
Important Safety Information
The CoolSculpting procedure is not for everyone. You should not have the CoolSculpting procedure if you suffer from cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria.
Tell your doctor if you have any medical conditions including recent surgery, pre-existing hernia, and any known sensitivities or allergies.
During the procedure you may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, and cramping at the treatment site. These sensations subside as the area becomes numb. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, tingling, stinging, tenderness, cramping, aching, itching, or skin sensitivity, and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental or submandibular area treatment.
Rare side effects may also occur. CoolSculpting may cause a visible enlargement in the treated area which may develop two to five months after treatment and requires surgical intervention for correction.
Results may vary. Please see full Important Safety Information at MystiqueMedicalSpa.com.