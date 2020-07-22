Teens arrested for cutting down flags at Tulare County elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenagers were arrested after authorities say they tore down flags at an elementary school in Tulare County on Tuesday night.Surveillance video released by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office shows a group of teens cutting down the national and state flags at Tipton Elementary School.Deputies were able to identify and arrest 18-year-old Jose Picazo and a teen girl from Tipton on vandalism and theft charges.Picazo was booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility, and the girl was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.