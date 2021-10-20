13-year-old arrested for threatening to shoot up Tulare County school, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies have arrested a 13-year-old who was reportedly threatening to shoot up a school.Deputies were tipped off about the threat at Tipton Elementary School and investigated Tuesday morning.During the investigation, they found that the student said last month that "he is the school shooter." Deputies also found a "hit list" and that the student had talked about shooting his dad.Deputies searched the home of the boy and found he did not have any access to guns. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility.