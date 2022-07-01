3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of man in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested three suspects in connection to a murder in Tipton.

Deputies were called to the Tipton Overpass at Avenue 152 and Highway 99 at about 5:30 Thursday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Jose Gonzalez. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Shortly after, detectives arrested 18-year-old Bryan Gomez, 18-year-old Daniel Macias and a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
