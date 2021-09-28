Flames break out at abandoned tire shop in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames roared through an abandoned tire shop Monday night in southeast Fresno and investigators believe homeless activity inside is to blame.

The fire broke out just after 6 pm at the building near Kings Canyon and Chestnut.

Investigators say before firefighters arrived, witnesses spotted someone leaving the burning building.

Fresno Fire crews say they had a fully staffed engine just minutes away, which helped them knock down the flames before they could spread.

No one was inside when crews searched the building.

Fresno police are now working with witnesses to track down the person who may have started the fire.
