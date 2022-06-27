Chowchilla police searching for suspects in connection to tire thefts

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thieves are stealing wheels off Hondas and Toyotas in Chowchilla.Now the police department is asking for the public's help to track them down.Officials say there was a series of wheels stolen off both model cars across the city Saturday night.The department is now asking for residents to look through their Ring cameras or surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.Anyone with information or possible video is asked to call Chowchilla Police.