TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods expect to reopen end of June

NEW YORK -- There is more progress on the road to reopening for T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods.

TJX Companies, the stores' parent company, says it expects most of its stores to open by the end of June.

More than 1,600 stores had already reopened worldwide earlier this month.

The CEO of TJX says the company has been encouraged by strong sales in the initial reopenings.

Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies, Inc., stated, "In these unprecedented times, our hearts are with everyone around the world who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including our Associates and their families, our customers, and the communities we serve. Throughout our 43-year history, we have navigated through many challenging economic and retail environments, and I am convinced that we will manage through this as well. While the pandemic has resulted in our making difficult decisions, TJX has always been and remains a fundamentally strong company. We have a senior management team with decades of TJX and off-price retail experience, who are fully dedicated to managing through this crisis while ensuring the long-term stability and strength of TJX and returning the Company to its path of long-term, successful growth. I want to thank our global Associates who are doing excellent work in the midst of this, and we are all looking forward to the day when our business is fully open again and we can welcome our Associates and customers back worldwide."
