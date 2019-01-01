k-9

To raise money for new K-9, sheriff's office announces its first 'quilt fundraiser'

You can never get enough of K-9 officers. They're handsome, they're loyal and they help keep us safe.

And now the Tulare County Sheriff's Office needs your help in raising money for a new police dog for its K-9 unit.

It is holding its very first 'quilt fundraiser'.

The quilt in question has pictures of the Sheriff's K-9 officers and their human partners printed on it.

It is on display at the sheriff's headquarters on Akers St.

You can buy tickets for $5 each or 5 tickets for $20, and the drawing will be at noon on May 4.

It was stitched by Visalia resident Delores Murch, who's made quilts before to help out for other charitable causes.

But this one is important to her because of the role Tulare County's police dogs play in her security.

"They protect me," she said.
