Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in while mom allegedly drank

WEST CARSON, Calif. -- A 2-year-old girl died after her mother allegedly left the toddler in a car with the heat turned up for up to five hours in unincorporated West Carson. The mother is accused of being in a nearby car, drinking.

The girl has been identified as June Love Augosto.

According to a report by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, June's mother, identified as Lacey Mazzarella, told a sheriff's detective that around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, she placed June in her car seat and turned up the heat in the car, which was parked near a residence in the 22400 block of South Vermont Avenue in Torrance.

Mazzarella then allegedly left June inside that hot car and went to another vehicle nearby, where she sat and drank alcohol with a friend. At some point, Mazzarella fell asleep.

Hours later, around 5 a.m., Mazzarella awoke and went back to her car. Authorities said that's when she found June unresponsive in her car seat. The coroner's report details that June had vomit on her shirt, and skin was coming off the child's back. The toddler's body temperature was 107.5 degrees, the report says.

Mazzarella then took the child out of the car seat, placed her on a patch of grass and sprayed her with a water hose in an attempt to cool her down, the report stated. Mazzarella then took her daughter into the house on South Vermont Avenue, where a 911 call was placed. The child was later pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m. at a local hospital.

The toddler's mother has not been taken into custody, according to authorities.

June's father, Gary Augosto, told authorities that Mazzarella has a 9-year-old child she lost custody of as a toddler due to neglect, in her home state of Connecticut. That child was eventually adopted by a relative, he said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countytorrancehot cardeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
Bernie Sanders to make campaign stop in Fresno
Former NFL player calls Fair Pay to Play Act big win for college athletes
Millions worth of marijuana products found during traffic stop in Kern Co.
68-year-old man killed in Reedley house fire
Show More
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
More TOP STORIES News