HEROIN

Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby in critical condition after ingesting heroin, police say: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 5, 2019

By
UPPER DARBY, Pa. --
A toddler almost died after eating heroin that was found next to his passed out mother, according to the Upper Darby Police Department.

"When children are impacted by their stupidity, of the mother and father, because of their drug activity then shame on them," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood.

Chitwood says the 16-month-old boy ingested heroin and possibly fentanyl and is still alive because of Narcan.

"That child was lucky enough to get to the hospital, being taken by the drug addict father and mother, to where the doctor shot him up with Narcan," said Chitwood.

Police say it was under the mother's watch in the 7700 block of West Chester Pike when the little boy chewed empty baggies with drug residue. The mother was reportedly passed out, possibly high. The boy's father came home and rushed his unconscious baby to the hospital where he was revived.

According to police, the father admitted the night before he used five bags of fentanyl.

"We do a search warrant of the location and we find a total of 12 empty packages and bags," said Chitwood.

Distraught family members came to the home on Tuesday. The uncle of the baby says his sister and the baby's father live there with his parents.

"For those who are responsible should be held accountable. Not my mother and father who have the biggest hearts in the world who cannot throw out people because of their children and then them people make decisions in the house that now reflect on everybody which shouldn't," said Brendan Boyle, the boy's uncle.

Police are still doing interviews and tell Action News they are preparing to charge the mother.

She faces reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and drug charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsheroindrugsnarcanUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEROIN
EXCLUSIVE: Targeted bust in SF's Tenderloin District ends in 84 arrests
Governor Brown says no to safe injection sites
Ohio man's touching FB post after daughter's overdose death goes viral
Police officer adopts heroin addict's baby
More heroin
Top Stories
Snow Day School Schedules
Patient being tested for Ebola at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays
Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker
Police search for missing teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County
Teen arrested in Tulare County for threatening to bring AR-15 to school
Show More
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
35,000 people left without power after latest storm
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
More News