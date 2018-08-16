U.S. & WORLD

Firefighters help toddler with arm stuck in 'Thomas the Tank Engine' toy

EMBED </>More Videos

First responders were called in to help the toddler. (Danbury Fire Department)

Eyewitness News
DANBURY, Connecticut --
First responders in Connecticut were called to help a toddler after he got his arm stuck in a "Thomas the Tank Engine" toy.

Firefighters with the Danbury Fire Department arrived to discover the 2-year-old got his arm stuck in the smoke stack of the toy.

They said the young boy was calm and brave, but they could not get his arm out of the toy.

Firefighters decided to dismantle the toy, but what seemed like a simple solution at first became more complicated when they discovered the tube was a launcher for shooting a ball.

After 20 minutes of dismantling the toy, the rescuers realized the child had a bracelet that got caught on a gear mechanism of the launcher.

They were eventually able to free the child from the toy and he went back to playing with his other toys.

He was not injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
toyschild rescuechild rescuedu.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News