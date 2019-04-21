Toddler on life support after nearly drowning in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A toddler is fighting for his life at a hospital after nearly drowning in Fresno County.It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday on Bernadine Drive in Tarpey Village.The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived they began performing CPR on a two-year-old boy who was pulled from the home's pool.An ambulance rushed the child to Clovis Community Medical Center, then transferred to CRMC where the child is on life support at this time.Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the incident but are ruling this an "accidental near drowning."