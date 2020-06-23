fire

Road closed as firefighters battle brush fire near Tollhouse in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire near Tollhouse in Fresno County on Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 2 am on Sycamore Road near Coyote Drive.

Fire officials say 20 acres have burned, but no homes are threatened.

Several units responded to fight the blaze, and crews almost have the fire surrounded, officials said.

A road closure is in effect at Sycamore and Watts Valley Road. It wasn't immediately clear when the roadway would reopen.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.
