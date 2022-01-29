tom brady

NFL superstar Tom Brady retiring from football after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles: ESPN

ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision.
EMBED <>More Videos

Tom Brady opens up about Super Bowl, marriage and future in NFL

Tom Brady, the NFL's superstar quarterback, is retiring from professional football after 22 seasons, 10 Super Bowls and seven Super Bowl titles, sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.

Widely considered one of the greatest in the sport's history, the 44-year-old quarterback holds several NFL career records, including most games won by a player, most touchdown passes (624) and most passing yards (84,250), according to ESPN.

Brady played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

"When Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, left the field following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he knew it was likely his final act as a football player," Darlington and Schefter reported.

ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridanflfootballu.s. & worldtom bradyretirementtampa bay buccaneersnew england patriots
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
NFL playoffs: Tom Brady is older than the remaining NFC coaches he ...
Rob Gronkowski, Chris Jones and other NFL players who cashed in (or...
How NFL teams are trying to protect QBs like Kirk Cousins from COVI...
The final, beautiful goodbye of NFL legend John Madden
TOP STORIES
Local jails, prisons see quarantine rise, ask for transfers to stop
Driver killed after hitting metal guardrail on Highway 99 in Fresno
California man says Airbnb visitors stole his cat
Sex offender registration, no jail for former Valley teacher sex crime
Take advantage of daily deals at this Clovis store
College student dies after being found outside in extreme cold: Police
Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify
Show More
2 killed in head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Mobile home fire that killed Tulare woman now ruled a homicide
Van slams into front office of Tulare hotel, no injuries reported
2 men, 17-year-old boy arrested for deadly Ducor gas station shooting
CUSD to offer COVID-19 testing for students, staff to return to campus
More TOP STORIES News