tom brady

Tom Brady kicked out of Florida park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. -- Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won't get you anything when you're caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the new Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol.

The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.

"He's been sighted," Castor said.

The City of Tampa tweeted from its page Monday, "Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles - until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the
curve."



Brady recently moved his family into a furnished mansion he's renting from former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in Tampa.

Brady did not receive an official citation, city officials said.



The four-time Super Bowl MVP left the New England Patriots and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridacoronavirusu.s. & worldtom bradytampa bay buccaneers
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOM BRADY
Best signings of 2020 NFL free agency: Barnwell's nine top grades, with Brady, Brees and Rivers
From Tom Brady to Nick Foles: How the NFL's new starting quarterbacks stack up
Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay
Sportsbooks favor Buccaneers or Chargers as likely destination for Tom Brady
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deal reached on major parts of $500B coronavirus aid: Schumer
Teen arrested in connection to Exeter drive-by shooting
Central California coronavirus cases
Some local churches considering drive-in services with new policy change
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
Family displaced after fire destroys Fresno apartment
Show More
Animal shelters across the state seeing increase in adoptions during COVID-19 outbreak
Man stabbed in central Fresno, suspect arrested
Clovis students write letters to healthcare workers during pandemic
Kaweah Delta holds grocery sale for its healthcare employees
Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced Co. dairy
More TOP STORIES News