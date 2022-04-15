Memorial statue of baseball legend and Fresno native Tom Seaver unveiled

The organization unveiled a statue Friday morning outside Citi Field in Queens, New York City, to honor Tom Seaver.
His widow, Nancy and their two daughters were there for the unveiling.
Seaver was born and raised in Fresno and attended Fresno High School.
He played for the New York Mets from 1967 to 1977.
Seaver was a 12-time All-Star, a 3-time National League Cy Young Award winner, and a World Series Champion in 1969 with the "Miracle Mets."
He died at age 75 on August 31, 2020, due to complications from dementia.
Before the Mets' home opener against Arizona, Seaver's grandsons Thomas and Tobin threw out ceremonial first pitches.