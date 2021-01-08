Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93

He was 93.
Lasorda, the Norristown, Pennsylvania native who spent seven decades in the Dodgers organization, died Thursday evening after suffering a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home, according to a statement.
He is survived by his wife Jo, daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily Tess.
He had a history of heart problems, including a heart attack in 1996 that ended his managerial career.
Lasorda began his major league career at the age of 18 when he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945.
He spent the last 14 years with the Dodgers as special adviser to the chairman.