Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93

LOS ANGELES -- Tommy Lasorda, the fiery Hall of Fame manager who guided the Los Angeles Dodgers to two World Series titles and later became an ambassador for the sport he loved during his 71 years with the franchise, has died, the team announced Friday.He was 93.Lasorda, the Norristown, Pennsylvania native who spent seven decades in the Dodgers organization, died Thursday evening after suffering a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home, according to a statement.He is survived by his wife Jo, daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily Tess.He had a history of heart problems, including a heart attack in 1996 that ended his managerial career.Lasorda began his major league career at the age of 18 when he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945.He spent the last 14 years with the Dodgers as special adviser to the chairman.