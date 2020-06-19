Annual 'Tommy's Luau' to take place Saturday night in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A festive and patriotic tradition continues in the Visalia this weekend.Mt. Whitney High School graduate and U.S. Navy Seal Thomas Retzer died in Afghanistan in June of 2003. He was 30 years old.In 2014, Thomas's mother, Leona Retzer, started Tommy's Luau, an annual celebration of her son's life.She says Tommy felt he was dressed up if he was wearing shorts, sandals, and a Hawaiian shirt.The luau includes dinner, entertainment, raffles, and a silent auction."He fought for our country, he died for our country, and all of our men and women in military-they deserve not to be forgotten," Leona Retzer said. "And as long as possible, I will make sure that happens."Tommy's Luau supports The Thomas Retzer (SEAL) Memorial Foundation, which provides scholarships to local high school athletes and helps veterans pay their bills.For tickets call: 559-805-2800Ticket price: $30Location: Visalia Veterans Memorial Building (609 West Center, Visalia)Cocktail hour starts at 6 pmDinner at 7 pm