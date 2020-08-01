2 brothers who helped create Fresno's first professional soccer team severely ill due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Right now it's hard for Tony Alvarez to talk about his older brother Francisco."He is my everything," he says.The brothers are only two years apart and are practically inseparable.Together they're a force.They helped establish Fresno's first professional soccer team, the Fresno Fuego."He was the Batman, I was the Robin," he says.But this dynamic duo is now forced apart by the coronavirus.Alvarez has been quarantined at home for about the last two weeks.But Francisco, who they call "Cisco" is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center, in the ICU, on a ventilator, and in a coma."I miss him, I miss him so much man," he says.Alvarez says he was hit hard by the virus, suffering from an over 100-degree fever and body aches lasting more than a week, but it was even worse for his brother who has asthma.A few days after contracting the virus, Francisco got a lung infection, suffering from coughing fits that would last hours and prevent him from getting any sleep.As his health declined, doctors and Francisco agreed on a medically induced coma."He was really tired, so he's doing better, he's stronger," he said.It's a road to recovery that's been difficult for everyone.And it's paved with an urgent warning from the family."You have got to take this virus seriously. It could end somebody's life, that is how serious this is," he said.Alvarez says the outpouring of support over the last few days has been overwhelming.Countless friends and acquaintances have called, praying for Francisco's recovery.