Valley attorney honors Fresno medical team who he says helped save his life

A prominent defense attorney in the Central Valley took some time to honor a medical team he says saved his life.
Tony Capozzi thanked a crew of healthcare workers at Community Regional Medical Center on Tuesday as part of the hospital's Honor Your Care Hero program.

Last year, Capozzi was diagnosed with a rare health condition that required major surgery.

He underwent the nine-hour operation at CRMC and said the care team around him made all the difference in his recovery.

"The nurses and all the help at the hospital went beyond anything you'd expect. They helped me get up to walk. They took care of all the little things that happened," Capozzi said. "I even passed out once. They were there. There were about seven or eight people in my room. I just can't thank them enough."

In addition to a small ceremony honoring the team, Capozzi also made a financial donation to the hospital.
