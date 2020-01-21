Travel

TSA shares collection of 'Top 10 Finds of 2019'

Samurai swords, a snake and moose droppings. What do they all have in common?

They placed in TSA's top 10 unusual finds from air passengers in 2019

The collection includes items recovered at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Every year, the TSA gathers these rare and offbeat items and creates a light-hearted video.



TSA's Top 10 Finds of 2019

1. Moose Poop, Juneau International Airport (JNU)

2. Butcher Knife, Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)
3. Uninvited Snake, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
4. Blow Dart Gun, Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB)
5. Martial Arts Sais, LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
6. Power Saw, Bradley International Airport (BDL)

7. Auto Airbag, Orlando International Airport (MCO)
8. Gun/Knife, Miami International Airport (MIA)
9. Road flares, Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
10. Samurai Swords, San Jose International Airport (SJC)
More TOP STORIES News