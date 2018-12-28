Top Stories of 2018 on ABC30.com

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The sad, the silly, the inspirational - 2018 was a memorable year in news. Check out our lists of the most-read stories on ABC30.com

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES:
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
VIDEO: Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class while singing 'Star Spangled Banner'
Father of missing University of Iowa student reaching out to Central Valley for help
12-year-old Visalia girl dies from infection doctors originally misdiagnosed as the flu
Group of women steals $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings

TOP 5 STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins, hoping for donor to save her life
Valley reaction to new restrictions on welfare
Fresno woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Judge sentences teen who live streamed crash that killed sister to 6 years, 4 months in prison
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting

TOP 5 VIDEOS:
VIDEO: Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class while singing 'Star Spangled Banner'
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
Southern California woman claims she saw Bigfoot; sues California to prove it
Shocking surveillance video captures scary moment for homeowner
Clovis restaurant owner offering a $100 reward to find a couple that 'dined & dashed'

TOP 5 MOST-SEARCHED STORIES:
ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
'It's not her. It's not who she is': Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
Steve Perry makes a journey back to his hometown, Hanford
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thousand oaks mass shootingyoutubefluflu deathmollie tibbettsyosemiteCaliforniaVisaliaFresnoYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
Top Stories
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in California politics
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US
Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
Study: Younger women earning more, but still doing more housework
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
Show More
Aretha Franklin to be honored with tribute show in January
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Chris Burrous, former morning anchor in Fresno, dies at 43
Homicides down by nearly 50 percent in Fresno County
Transformer explosion lights up New York sky with bright blue light
More News