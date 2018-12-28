Top Stories of 2018 on ABC30.com

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The sad, the silly, the inspirational - 2018 was a memorable year in news. Check out our lists of the most-read stories on ABC30.com
TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES:
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
VIDEO: Visalia teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class while singing 'Star Spangled Banner'
Father of missing University of Iowa student reaching out to Central Valley for help
12-year-old Visalia girl dies from infection doctors originally misdiagnosed as the flu
Group of women steals $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
TOP 5 STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins, hoping for donor to save her life
Valley reaction to new restrictions on welfare
Fresno woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Judge sentences teen who live streamed crash that killed sister to 6 years, 4 months in prison
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
TOP 5 VIDEOS:
Southern California woman claims she saw Bigfoot; sues California to prove it
Shocking surveillance video captures scary moment for homeowner
Clovis restaurant owner offering a $100 reward to find a couple that 'dined & dashed'
TOP 5 MOST-SEARCHED STORIES:
ELECTION 2018: Results of all 11 California propositions
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
'It's not her. It's not who she is': Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
Steve Perry makes a journey back to his hometown, Hanford
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77