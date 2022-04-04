Arts & Entertainment

Topher Grace talks about new episode of 'Home Economics,' Mark Cuban guest stars

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Topher Grace talks about new episode of 'Home Economics,' Mark Cuban guest stars

NEW YORK -- This week's episode of "Home Economics" has a special guest star: ABC "Shark Tank's" Mark Cuban!

Cuban plays himself as Connor's friend during a high-stakes poker game that Tom and Sarah decide to crash.

"This season we got to do more and better," said Topher Grace, "Tom." "I'm such a huge fan of 'Shark Tank,' I think I've seen every episode of that show, and to be able to then sit next to him for a couple of days and ask him any question I wanted about 'Shark Tank,' or his life, or whatever, it was such a thrill."

He went on to say that they got along great during filming.

"He was the guy that you want him to be," he said. "He's exactly who you want him to be."

"Home Economics" has now seemingly hit its stride well into its second season. Grace says the cast has gelled together and they really feel like siblings sometimes.

"We're spending so much time together, probably more time together than we do with our real families during the season and they're such a pleasure," Grace said, "Actually, I don't know if they are fanning out on me, but I am fanning out on them all the time!"

He said the chemistry among the cast can't be faked and it reminds him of a feeling he had in the past.

"I've been on a dream team before, and I know how rare that is," Grace said referencing his "That '70s Show" days. "There's just such a feeling of family. You are supposed to lie as an actor, but over this many episodes you can't lie, you actually have to love the people to portray that kind of thing."

Don't miss the next episode of "Home Economics" on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedyabc primetime
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis couple upset after construction crew chops down their trees
Fresno police chief addresses Sacramento mass shooting tragedy
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
Fresno police need your help to identify shooting suspects
Family of man shot, killed by Fresno detective speaks out
3 Fresno area taco trucks hit by armed robber in 1 night
2 shot dead, 3 hospitalized in violent start to Fresno's weekend
Show More
Man shot at least 3 times in southwest Fresno
33 teams from across the world compete in Central Valley Regional
Family remembers woman hit and killed by car being chased by Sanger PD
California has $600 million in unclaimed can, bottle deposits
Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI
More TOP STORIES News