tornado

NC tornado destroys several houses; kills 3, injures at least 10

BOLIVIA, N.C. -- A tornado killed three people and injured at least 10 others in North Carolina Monday night, according to the local sheriff.

"It's something unlike I have ever seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.

It happened around midnight Monday into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reports several homes were damaged by the suspected tornado. Brunswick County Emergency Management reported that many people had been trapped inside their damaged homes.

RAW: Daylight reveals extent of damage in Brunswick County
EMBED More News Videos

A suspected tornado is blamed for 3 deaths and 10 injuries in Brunswick County.



The worst damage happened at Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, according to our sister station WTVD. All of the injuries and fatalities happened in that area.



Rescue operations were underway in the early hours of the morning and several missing persons reports had been filed. However, investigators now say all those who were missing have now been found.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorth carolinatornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
Life-saving trailers shelter pets during disasters
Eyewitness video shows apparent tornado on beach in South Carolina
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis mom of 7 beats the odds after 8-month battle with COVID-19
Some local restaurants keep indoor dining open in violation of state's orders
5 months after attack, Black-owned business owner launches second store in Clovis
5 arrested after hitting Fresno police car, running from officers
Supply up, COVID vaccine access easier in Central Valley
Early data: Vaccine distribution not equitable for CA Blacks, Latinos
Mariposa County reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths
Show More
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
New all-in-one medical center opens in central Fresno
50 volunteers pick up trash in Fresno on Presidents Day
Despite Valentine's Day boost, restaurants still face long road to recovery
3 stabbed at Clovis apartment complex, police say
More TOP STORIES News