NC tornado destroys several houses; kills 3, injures at least 10

A suspected tornado is blamed for 3 deaths and 10 injuries in Brunswick County.

BOLIVIA, N.C. -- A tornado killed three people and injured at least 10 others in North Carolina Monday night, according to the local sheriff."It's something unlike I have ever seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.It happened around midnight Monday into Tuesday.The National Weather Service reports several homes were damaged by the suspected tornado. Brunswick County Emergency Management reported that many people had been trapped inside their damaged homes.The worst damage happened at Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, according to our sister station WTVD . All of the injuries and fatalities happened in that area.Rescue operations were underway in the early hours of the morning and several missing persons reports had been filed. However, investigators now say all those who were missing have now been found.