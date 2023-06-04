  • Full Story

3 men hospitalized following shooting in Fresno Tower District

Sunday, June 4, 2023 4:07PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three men are in the hospital after being shot and critically injured in the Tower District Sunday morning.

Fresno Police officers received several shot-spotter activations from Wishon and Olive avenues just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two men were found on Wishon Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third shooting victim was found on Yosemite Avenue.

All three were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Officers are still searching for the gunman. There is no description of that person at this time.

Olive avenue at Wishon and Yosemite is still blocked off.

You are asked to avoid the area as an investigation gets underway.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

