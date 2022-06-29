Man killed in house fire in Fresno's Tower District, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a house fire in Fresno's Tower District early Wednesday morning.Fresno Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home on Thorne and Dennett just after midnight.Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless says when he arrived at the home, there were 20-30 foot flames coming from the roof of the home.Officials got reports of people inside, but three were able to escape and were already outside when they arrived.They found out one man was inside, so they attempted to do a search.However, crews faced several difficulties when trying to rescue him.Wanless says the intensity of the fire, layout of the home and contents inside made it hard.There were also concerns of the fire spreading to nearby homes.The identity of the man killed has not been released.The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say it started inside the home.