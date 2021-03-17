Society

Legal battle over sale of Tower Theatre to continue today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The legal battle over the sale of the Tower Theatre will continue in court this morning.

Back in February, the owners of Sequoia Brewing Company, which occupies part of the Tower Theatre property, filed a lawsuit saying their lease agreement with the theatre's owners gives them the right to buy the property if it's up for sale.

The company accused Tower Theatre Properties of not telling them of the potential sale to Adventure Church, claiming it's a violation of their right of first refusal to buy the venue.

Sequoia believes the church and the landlord had been negotiating since August.

At that hearing, an attorney for the brewing company says the right of first refusal in the lease requires the landlord to disclose its offer from the church.

An attorney representing the Tower Theatre claims that if the sale goes through, Adventure Church would be willing to allow Sequoia Brewing Company to buy its premises for $1.2 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnobrewerylawsuitchurch
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
Newsom criticizes recall effort as signature collection deadline arrives
47-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Visalia, police say
Man's car shot at in southwest Fresno, police say
Dumpster fire spreads to nearby trees in central Fresno
Grieving Valley family wins suit against skydiving facility
Fresno officer admits previous Proud Boys membership
Show More
Biden tells migrants 'don't come over' in ABC News exclusive interview
8 dead in GA spa shootings, suspect says crime not racially motivated
'Severely obese' now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling nose-down over deep gorge
COVID 365: A year in lockdown and the health impact
More TOP STORIES News