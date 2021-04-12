Society

At least 1 arrested during protest at Tower Theatre, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Protesters and counter-protesters were back out for the 14th straight week of protesting the sale of the Tower Theatre to Adventure Church.

Tensions did rise at parts of the protest on Sunday and Fresno police have confirmed that at least one person was arrested but did not offer further details into why or what happened.

The protest comes as news came out last week that the City of Fresno may play a role in the legal fight over the sale of the theatre.

City council members privately discussed whether to write a letter to an appeals court urging a quick resolution to the dispute between Sequoia Brewing and the owners of the theatre.

Attorneys for Sequoia have until Tuesday, April 13, to file their final arguments.

