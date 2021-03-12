vigil

Prayer vigil held outside Tower Theatre amid legal fight over its sale

Fresno area pastors said the vigil was not a protest, just a prayer for peace.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Community and religious leaders came together Thursday to pray for the preservation of the Tower District amid the fight over the sale of the historic Tower Theatre.

Dozens of people gathered at the corner of Wishon and Olive Avenues in central Fresno for the prayer vigil.

Twenty Valley religious leaders and the Save the Tower Theatre demonstration committee signed a statement asking for the district's preservation. They said it's a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

Just weeks ago, a judge ruled to stop the sale of the theater to Adventure Church after a lawsuit was filed by Sequoia Brewing Company, next door to the theater.

"The Tower (District) has been history, a safe place for those marginalized. This community needs to be a place where people feel safe. As of lately, there's a feeling that that's been threatened," said Pastor Simon Biasell with Woven Community Church.

The Save the Tower Theatre committee has held demonstrations outside the theatre for the past several weekends. This was their first prayer vigil.
