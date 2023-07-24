Firefighters were able to contain a fire that broke out at a business near the Fresno Chandler Executive Airport on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters contain fire at towing yard near airport in Fresno

The fire started 2:30 pm at a towing yard near Kearney and Channing.

Crews arrived quickly and began working to get control of the flames.

Several semi-trailers and RVs were fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Firefighters say the fire itself was rather small as but because of what was on fire, a lot of black smoke was billowing into the sky.

The concern for air quality was top of mind for firefighters as was the triple digit heat.

They had extra firefighters on hand to cycle out every half hour or so to keep everyone safe.

It's unclear exactly what sparked the fire, but the hot weather contributed to the swift spread of the flames.