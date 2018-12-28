Newman holds vigil to mourn Corporal Ronil Singh

Blue ribbons line the main street of downtown Newman, California, the city where Ronil "Ron" Singh served as a police corporal.The ribbons lead to the police station where a memorial to Singh, who was shot and killed by a man during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning, has been growing.Police arrested 33-year-old Gustavo Arriaga on Friday morning for the killing.Many, like Alex Chavez, came by to honor his service."We lost someone whose job was to protect us and I came out to pay my respects to him and his community," Chavez said.12-year-old Chase Lobo delivered a bouquet of flowers with his mother."To pay my respects to the officer," he explained.Doreen Wall came from the nearby city of Tracy to show her support to the people of Newman, and said she believes the arrest of the suspect will provide some relief."I don't know if it will bring closure but it will bring some peace and comfort to the people in this town to know he is not still out there," she said.Doreen's husband, Mickey, said he was impressed by how law enforcement tracked and caught the suspect."When they talked about staking out the places he would show up and vehicles they were waiting for to show up - and sure enough there's the car they've been waiting for and it didn't take too long to find him."In Newman, the mourning will continue, but Kimberly Lobo said the arrests of a suspect in the murder is helping the community cope."We are a small, tight knit community. We are all very happy that he is caught, justice will be served."